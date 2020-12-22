Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,201 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of Huron Consulting Group worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HURN. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,372,000. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 204,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 128.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 278,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 53.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 895,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,206,000 after purchasing an additional 313,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $875,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.80.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $70.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -279.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.84.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

