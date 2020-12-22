Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $608,000 in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 14.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

eXp World stock opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 249.07 and a beta of 3.35. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $36.93.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $419,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,703,116 shares in the company, valued at $867,460,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,894,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,585,415.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,666 shares of company stock valued at $20,903,800 in the last 90 days. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

