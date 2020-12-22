Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 87,212 GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GrafTech International by 21.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in GrafTech International by 18.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in GrafTech International by 73.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 273,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $2,657,928.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $59,359,555.14. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,099,925 shares of company stock valued at $89,726,035. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EAF opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.94. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.12.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

