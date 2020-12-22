Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 37,154 TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.26% of TELA Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at $4,212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 375.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 123,030 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 87.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio stock opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 25.98 and a quick ratio of 24.71. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.39 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.47.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

