Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 11,899 Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,899 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,055,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,635,000 after buying an additional 142,886 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,234,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,565,000 after buying an additional 354,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BLKB. BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens started coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $56.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average of $57.88. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 120.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $83.70.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

