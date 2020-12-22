SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised SPX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.80.

SPX stock opened at $53.88 on Monday. SPX has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SPX will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $7,237,973.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPX by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61,274 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPX by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

