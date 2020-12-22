SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.75

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.75 and last traded at $78.39, with a volume of 2515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWTX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of -25.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average is $50.73.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,985,000 after buying an additional 421,306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after buying an additional 88,742 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

