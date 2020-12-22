Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Gap Up to $19.00

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $21.75. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 1,917 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on SPRO. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $585.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 715.20% and a negative return on equity of 103.39%. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. Analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, CEO Ankit Mahadevia sold 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $30,494.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,695 shares of company stock worth $5,758,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 200.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 638.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

