Spectiv (SIG) Market Cap Tops $10,455.92

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Spectiv has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectiv has a market cap of $10,455.92 and $7.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00054143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.93 or 0.00355779 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017663 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00027393 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv is a token. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectiv

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectiv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

