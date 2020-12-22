SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (STW.AX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.38 (ASX:STW)

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (STW.AX) (ASX:STW) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.382 per share on Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$50.69.

