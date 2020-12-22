Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) Shares Down 3.9%

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) shares were down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.95 and last traded at C$2.99. Approximately 116,633 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 94,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities set a C$5.00 price target on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price target on Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$37.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spartan Delta Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) (CVE:SDE)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.