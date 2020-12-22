SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
OTCMKTS SPXXF opened at $8.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.
