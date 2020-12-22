SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SWI. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.13 and a beta of 1.20. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $260.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.42 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 9.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarWinds news, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 533,871 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $11,697,113.61. Also, insider Usa Investors Venture I. Hermes sold 57,813 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $1,270,151.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 991,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,791,911.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock worth $197,594,819 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SolarWinds by 227.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the third quarter worth about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in SolarWinds by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SolarWinds by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

