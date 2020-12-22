SolarWinds Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NYSE:SWI)

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SolarWinds in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $260.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.42 million.

SWI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 5,839,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $128,286,279.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Usa Investors Venture I. Hermes sold 57,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $1,270,151.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 991,894 shares in the company, valued at $21,791,911.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,992,950 shares of company stock worth $197,594,819. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SolarWinds by 227.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at $248,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at $2,456,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.