Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS) Shares Up 33.3%

Shares of Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS) shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 467,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,649% from the average session volume of 26,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of C$5.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

About Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (SVS.V) (CVE:SVS)

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. Its algal-based production systems are used to produce organic omega nutraceuticals and bio-pharmaceutical active ingredients/therapies.

