Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) (LON:SN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) (LON:SN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,754.71 ($22.93).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 1,975 ($25.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) alerts:

Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,524.50 ($19.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,023 ($26.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £13.37 billion and a PE ratio of 34.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,524.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,548.07.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew plc (SN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.