SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Trading 6.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s share price rose 6.1% on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $45.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. SMART Global traded as high as $35.67 and last traded at $35.40. 229,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 242,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SGH. BidaskClub downgraded SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on SMART Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

Get SMART Global alerts:

In other SMART Global news, CEO Mark Adams acquired 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $255,221.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 49,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $1,485,341.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,904.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,122. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 7.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SMART Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the second quarter worth $29,000.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.47 million, a PE ratio of -499.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.