SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup raised SLC Agrícola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLCJY remained flat at $$5.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,360. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. SLC Agrícola has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.80.

SLC AgrÃ­cola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agricultural Production and Land Portfolio. Its products include soybean, corn, and cotton, as well as other products, such as wheat, sorghum, and corn seeds. The company also focuses on acquiring and developing land for agriculture; and engages in leasing of its properties.

