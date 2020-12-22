SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $123.00 to $134.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply traded as high as $155.67 and last traded at $155.45, with a volume of 5639 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.96.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SITE. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,927,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,065 shares in the company, valued at $48,456,623.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000.

The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

