Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,892 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,507,000 after buying an additional 3,932,133 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 42,471 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,199,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,611 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,651,133.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

