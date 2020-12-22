Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $134.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.36.

SBNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Compass Point raised their target price on Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of SBNY stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.18. 3,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,937. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.14.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Signature Bank by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

