Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $9.74 Per Share

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the bank will earn $9.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.54. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

SBNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.63.

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $132.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.14.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $412.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.47 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.