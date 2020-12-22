Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHG. Zacks Investment Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SHG stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.56. Shinhan Financial Group has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.