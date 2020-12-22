Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Trading 11.5% Higher

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) shot up 11.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.64 and last traded at $45.42. 360,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 260,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.72.

A number of research firms have commented on STTK. Cowen began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.41.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

In other Shattuck Labs news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 3,441,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,669,991.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

