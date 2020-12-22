Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) (LON:SEPL) Shares Gap Up to $62.00

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) (LON:SEPL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.00, but opened at $65.80. Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) shares last traded at $64.20, with a volume of 16,650 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £374.45 million and a P/E ratio of 11.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.79.

Get Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 6.72%. Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.94%.

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, operates in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a portfolio of assets in the Niger Delta region, including a 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 square kilometers; a 45% interest in OML 38 that covers an area of 2,094 square kilometers; and a 45% interest in OML 41 that covers an area of 291 square kilometers.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.