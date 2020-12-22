Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) (LON:SEPL) Shares Gap Up to $62.00

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) (LON:SEPL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $62.00, but opened at $65.80. Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) shares last traded at $64.20, with a volume of 16,650 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £374.45 million and a P/E ratio of 11.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 58.79.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 6.72%. Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.94%.
Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, operates in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates a portfolio of assets in the Niger Delta region, including a 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 square kilometers; a 45% interest in OML 38 that covers an area of 2,094 square kilometers; and a 45% interest in OML 41 that covers an area of 291 square kilometers.
See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc (SEPL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.