Semux (SEM) Trading 53.8% Higher Over Last Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Semux has a total market capitalization of $217,505.16 and $5,131.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 53.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00012224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 635.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001668 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003963 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Semux

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

