Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.00

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.00 and last traded at $86.50, with a volume of 21789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $579.20 million, a PE ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 42.42% and a return on equity of 64.58%. Analysts forecast that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Semler Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.