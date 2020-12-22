Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Sets New 12-Month High at $91.00

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.00 and last traded at $86.50, with a volume of 21789 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.50.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $579.20 million, a PE ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14.
Semler Scientific Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMLR)
Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.
