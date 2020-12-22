Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,051 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total transaction of $65,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.36.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $399.02 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $411.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.47 and a 200 day moving average of $366.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

