Sei Investments Co. Sells 18,619 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,619 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ODFL shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.62.

Shares of ODFL opened at $197.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.30. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.80 and a 52-week high of $213.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.