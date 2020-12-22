Sei Investments Co. Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,371 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 64.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,694,000 after buying an additional 522,569 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after purchasing an additional 279,854 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 9,586.4% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,112,000 after purchasing an additional 249,534 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 586.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 270,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 230,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after purchasing an additional 197,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.15.

NYSE STZ opened at $214.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $219.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 12.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

