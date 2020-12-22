Sei Investments Co. Has $5.88 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,692 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 154.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 90.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

In related news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $90.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day moving average is $94.79. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.67%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.