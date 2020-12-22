Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hartree Partners LP lifted its stake in Entergy by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 65,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.43.

NYSE ETR opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.51. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

