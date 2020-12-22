Sei Investments Co. Acquires 288,324 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 1,144.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,324 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Discovery worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the third quarter worth $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Discovery by 7.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discovery by 713.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 105,141 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Discovery by 2.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 373,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 8,199 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Discovery by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

DISCK stock opened at $24.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $31.10.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%.

Several research firms have commented on DISCK. BidaskClub lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

