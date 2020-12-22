Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Receives $21.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.10.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SCU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.
Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 65.07%. Analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.