Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) shares fell 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $15.70. 664,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 191,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SALT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $182.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.97.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 82.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers Inc. will post -7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 4,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth $1,260,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 40.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

