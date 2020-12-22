SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on SciPlay in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.25.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.64 million. On average, analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of SciPlay by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SciPlay by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.74% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

