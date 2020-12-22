Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,351 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00.

