Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 30.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.48, for a total value of $9,379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,301,553.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 745,436 shares of company stock valued at $153,541,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.73.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $227.97 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.