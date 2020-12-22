Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Airgain as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Airgain by 18.4% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 154,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Airgain by 1.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Airgain by 196.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 41,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the second quarter worth $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on Airgain in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. Airgain, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $15.19.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

