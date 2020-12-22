Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 121,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 12.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.8% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 18,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $41.36.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COLB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

