Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Shares of CDE opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $7.32.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDE. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.