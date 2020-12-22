Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 534 TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after purchasing an additional 917,414 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 939.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 246,937 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,070,000 after buying an additional 182,265 shares during the period. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total transaction of $8,928,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total value of $10,498,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,248 shares of company stock worth $56,010,563 over the last quarter. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $772.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.63.

Shares of TDG stock opened at $600.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $575.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.18. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

