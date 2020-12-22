Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Shares Gap Up to $3.10

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.25. Savannah Resources shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 1,882,313 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of £44.36 million and a P/E ratio of -4.43.

In other Savannah Resources news, insider David Archer sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total value of £7,500 ($9,798.80).

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

