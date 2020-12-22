Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.52 Million

Brokerages expect that Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) will announce $57.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.33 million and the highest is $58.70 million. Saul Centers reported sales of $56.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $223.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.86 million to $226.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $242.04 million, with estimates ranging from $240.76 million to $243.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Saul Centers.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $32.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.08. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $57.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 11.0% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. Its business activity includes ownership, management and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores and drug stores.

