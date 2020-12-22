Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SAND. CIBC boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.25 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities raised Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 377.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

