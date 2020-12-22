Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sanderson Farms in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sanderson Farms from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.30.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $129.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.67 and a beta of 0.57. Sanderson Farms has a 1 year low of $102.13 and a 1 year high of $178.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 34.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

