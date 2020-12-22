Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.62. Sanchez Midstream Partners shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 392,558 shares changing hands.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter.

Sanchez Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

