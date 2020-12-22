Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.14.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $185.82. 7,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,662. Saia has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $194.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. Saia had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $481.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $116,291.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Saia by 343.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,396,000 after purchasing an additional 302,390 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 25.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 855,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,910,000 after acquiring an additional 172,453 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 37.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 333,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,028,000 after acquiring an additional 90,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 5.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,632,000 after acquiring an additional 43,090 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

