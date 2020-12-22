RPICoin Market Cap Reaches $23,180.41 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. RPICoin has a total market cap of $23,180.41 and $2.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including STEX, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last seven days, RPICoin has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 255.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 57% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 1,041,133,475 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,121,539 coins. RPICoin’s official website is www.rpicoin.com . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

