Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Root in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Root in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an in-line rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Get Root alerts:

ROOT opened at $16.41 on Friday. Root has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($1.84).

About Root

Root Inc is the parent company of Root Insurance, the nation's first licensed insurance carrier powered entirely by mobile. We were founded on the belief that the services you need for everyday life should serve you better. That's why we base insurance coverages on you, not your demographic.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.